26.04.2022 | 12:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 190/22:PiezoMotor Uppsala Aktiebolag changes company name, short name and ISIN code (191/22)

As from May 2, 2022, PiezoMotor Uppsala Aktiebolag will be traded under a new
company name, short name and ISIN code. Last day of trading with current short
name and ISIN code will be April 29, 2022. 

Order book ID will remain unchanged.

Current company name:             PiezoMotor Uppsala Aktiebolag
New Company name:               Acuvi AB           
Current short name:              PIEZO            
New short name:                ACUVI            
Current ISIN code:              SE0008294102         
Last date of trading with current ISIN code: April 29, 2022        
New ISIN code:                SE0017833171         
First date of trading with new ISIN code:   May 02, 2022         
Unchanged Order book ID:           123299            



For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 72 80.
