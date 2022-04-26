Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 190/22:PiezoMotor Uppsala Aktiebolag changes company name, short name and ISIN code (191/22)

As from May 2, 2022, PiezoMotor Uppsala Aktiebolag will be traded under a new company name, short name and ISIN code. Last day of trading with current short name and ISIN code will be April 29, 2022. Order book ID will remain unchanged. Current company name: PiezoMotor Uppsala Aktiebolag New Company name: Acuvi AB Current short name: PIEZO New short name: ACUVI Current ISIN code: SE0008294102 Last date of trading with current ISIN code: April 29, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0017833171 First date of trading with new ISIN code: May 02, 2022 Unchanged Order book ID: 123299 For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 72 80.