MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace Security International Announces New Customer Relationship with Cornwell Quality Tools, a Leading Manufacturer of Quality Tools

MaceSecurity International (OTCQX:MACE) is pleased to announce the Company has partnered with Cornwell Quality Tools to offer its personal safety products through more than 750 mobile tool franchisees across the United States.

Chairman and CEO Sanjay Singh commented, "Mace is committed to providing community and family safety through individual empowerment. Our new partnership with Cornwell Quality Tools broadens our reach across the U.S. with hundreds of mobile touch points and hundreds of thousands of end-user technicians. Cornwell will offer Mace's entire catalog to its automotive and heavy-duty technicians and shop owners who are target customers of Mace as they look to provide safety and security to their loved ones."

Cornwell Quality Tools has been manufacturing and distributing tools to the automotive and aviation industries for more than 100 years. Its extensive coverage across the country matches well with Mace's strategy of providing safety products across all U.S. markets. The partnership expands the Company's presence in the automotive and heavy-duty truck technician market of approximately 630,000 in the U.S. The majority of the technician market is comprised of males that are more likely than the average citizen to be interested in personal safety and self-defense.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com .

