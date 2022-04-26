Tongwei also announced it wants to expand its solar cell capacity to 70 GW by the end of 2022 and 102 GW by the end of 2023.Polysilicon and solar cell manufacturer Tongwei said today its reached a polysilicon capacity of 180,000 MT and a solar cell capacity of 45 GW at the end of December 2021. The company also announced its expansion targets for the coming years. Polysilicon capacity is expected to reach 230,000 MT by the end of 2022 and 350,000 MT at the end of 2023. Furthermore, Tongwei said it expect to reach between 800,000 and 1 million MT of annual capacity by end of 2026. As for the solar ...

