- (PLX AI) - Tokmanni profit warning: Tokmanni weakens its guidance for 2022.
- • Tokmanni now says comparable EBIT measured in euros is expected to be EUR 90-110 million in 2022
- • Tokmanni expects 2022 revenue to be at the previous year's level, instead of forecasting an increase in revenue as before
- • Says decline in consumer confidence and purchasing power have made customer's purchasing behaviour clearly more cautious
- • Says weakened purchasing power and customer's uncertainty have directly impacted in consumer demand
TOKMANNI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de