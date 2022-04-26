- (PLX AI) - Commerzbank Q1 operating result EUR 544 million vs. estimate EUR 282 million.
- • Q1 net income EUR 284 million
- • Q1 net fee income EUR 972 million vs. estimate EUR 932 million
- • Q1 net interest income EUR 1,401 million vs. estimate EUR 1,278 million
- • Q1 revenue EUR 2,795 million vs. estimate EUR 2,308 million
- • Commerzbank continues to expect a net result of more than EUR 1 billion for the financial year 2022 and confirms all other 2022 financial targets
