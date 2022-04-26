Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: Tonner-One World Announces Development of First-Ever "Mint Your Own" Feature for Major NFT Brands

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2022 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR)

Tonner-One World is pleased to announced that its upcoming NFT Project, Zowee.io will feature the first-ever "Mint Your Own" NFT buying option.

"One of the most popular concepts of the 1990's was the customized experience of Build-a-Bear workshops. Through our proprietary NFT minting technology, Zowee.io customers will be able to customize and purchase unique NFTS from some of the biggest selling NFT brands on the market," stated Charles Potter, Emerging Technology Consultant to the Company.

"Aside from the artwork, the biggest challenge with the production of NFTS is the inherent limitation on what content creators can offer. Due to cost constraints, at some point, there has to be a cutoff on how many NFTS can be minted in one collection," said Corinda Joanne Melton, CEO. "With Zowee's proprietary "Mint Your Own" technology, this will no longer be a problem because Zowee.io content creators will be able to offer unlimited NFT buying options at a fraction of the cost," she added.

Tonner-One World Holdings, CEO is currently in negotiations with several clothing, fashion, handbag and jewelry brands to bring custom upgrades to the Zowee "Mint Your Own" NFTS.

Zowee.io is currently in final development and is expected to be in beta-testing by June 15th. For updates and information on the Zowee project, log onto Zowee.io.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company that is expanding into the world of digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, crypto-currency, and high-value NFTs.

For more information, log onto the company's official Twitter account https://twitter.com/tonnerOWInc. Email: info@tonnerow.com

