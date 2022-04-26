Regulatory News:

FDJ's (Paris:FDJ) Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting was held this Tuesday, 26 April, chaired by Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and CEO of FDJ. Shareholders could vote at the General Meeting upon presentation of an admission card. Shareholders who were unable to attend the meeting in person could vote by post, by proxy or via the secure Votaccess platform prior to the General Meeting.

At the General Meeting, all the resolutions submitted to a vote by shareholders passed by a large margin, including the following:

Approval of the parent company and consolidated financial statements for financial year 2021;

Appropriation of earnings for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and payment of a dividend of 1.24 euros per share, which will be payable as from 4 May 2022;

Reappointment of two Directors appointed by the shareholders at the General Meeting upon recommendation by the French State: Ghislaine Doukhan and Didier Trutt;

Reappointment of Xavier Girre as a Director;

Reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as Principal Statutory Auditor;

Non-reappointment of the Alternate Statutory Auditor;

Items of compensation in respect of financial year 2021, as well as the 2022 compensation policy for corporate officers;

Elimination of the statutory reserve provided for in Article 29 of the Company's Articles of Association, and amendment of said article as a consequence. Appropriation of the amount associated with the eliminated reserve to "optional reserve";

Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to grant performance shares;

Various delegations of authority and financial authorisations granted to the Board of Directors.

In 2023, FDJ's General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 27 April.

Continuation of the liquidity agreement Implementation of the share buyback programme

At the General Meeting held today, under the 14th resolution, the shareholders adopted a new share buyback programme.

A description of this programme is available in the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 18 March 2022.

At its meeting on 10 March 2022, the Board of Directors decided, subject to the condition precedent of the 14th resolution being adopted at the General Meeting, to implement this programme in order to enable the continuation of the liquidity agreement with Exane.

Appendix 1: Consolidated voting results for each resolution

Nombre d'action au capital 191 000 000 Nombre total de titres 190 829 218 Nombre total de voix 287 090 079 Présents Mandants Mandataires sans action Pouvoirs au Président Vote Corres-pondance Total Nombre de titulaires 207 10 2 5 925 5 188 11 332 Nombre de voix 27 387 11 461 168 9 146 065 212 315 644 232 950 264 Nombre de titres 26 126 5 731 168 4 947 317 126 695 086 137 399 697

Appendix 2: Quorum for ordinary and extraordinary resolutions

Nombre total de titres ayant droit de vote: 190 829 218 Quorum AGO: 38 165 844 20% Quorum AGE: 47 707 305 25% Nombre total de voix: 287 090 079 Nombre de titres formant le capital: 191 000 000

