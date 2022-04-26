Regulatory News:
FDJ's (Paris:FDJ) Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting was held this Tuesday, 26 April, chaired by Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and CEO of FDJ. Shareholders could vote at the General Meeting upon presentation of an admission card. Shareholders who were unable to attend the meeting in person could vote by post, by proxy or via the secure Votaccess platform prior to the General Meeting.
At the General Meeting, all the resolutions submitted to a vote by shareholders passed by a large margin, including the following:
Approval of the parent company and consolidated financial statements for financial year 2021;
Appropriation of earnings for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and payment of a dividend of 1.24 euros per share, which will be payable as from 4 May 2022;
Reappointment of two Directors appointed by the shareholders at the General Meeting upon recommendation by the French State: Ghislaine Doukhan and Didier Trutt;
Reappointment of Xavier Girre as a Director;
Reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as Principal Statutory Auditor;
Non-reappointment of the Alternate Statutory Auditor;
Items of compensation in respect of financial year 2021, as well as the 2022 compensation policy for corporate officers;
Elimination of the statutory reserve provided for in Article 29 of the Company's Articles of Association, and amendment of said article as a consequence. Appropriation of the amount associated with the eliminated reserve to "optional reserve";
Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors to grant performance shares;
Various delegations of authority and financial authorisations granted to the Board of Directors.
In 2023, FDJ's General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 27 April.
Continuation of the liquidity agreement Implementation of the share buyback programme
At the General Meeting held today, under the 14th resolution, the shareholders adopted a new share buyback programme.
A description of this programme is available in the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 18 March 2022.
At its meeting on 10 March 2022, the Board of Directors decided, subject to the condition precedent of the 14th resolution being adopted at the General Meeting, to implement this programme in order to enable the continuation of the liquidity agreement with Exane.
Appendix 1: Consolidated voting results for each resolution
Nombre d'action au capital
191 000 000
Nombre total de titres
190 829 218
Nombre total de voix
287 090 079
Présents
Mandants
Mandataires sans action
Pouvoirs au Président
Vote Corres-pondance
Total
Nombre de titulaires
207
10
2
5 925
5 188
11 332
Nombre de voix
27 387
11 461 168
9 146 065
212 315 644
232 950 264
Nombre de titres
26 126
5 731 168
4 947 317
126 695 086
137 399 697
Appendix 2: Quorum for ordinary and extraordinary resolutions
Nombre total de titres ayant droit de vote:
190 829 218
Quorum AGO:
38 165 844
20%
Quorum AGE:
47 707 305
25%
Nombre total de voix:
287 090 079
Nombre de titres formant le capital:
191 000 000
About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)
France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.
FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is a member of indices including the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro.
For further information, visit www.groupefdj.com
