- (PLX AI) - Kuka Q1 orders EUR 1,300 million, up 42%.
- • Q1 revenue EUR 853.4 million, up 18.3%
- • Q1 EBIT EUR 19 million
- • Q1 EBIT margin 2.2%
- • All business units contributed to this strong performance with double-digit growth
- • In China, orders received almost doubled and revenues increased by 61.2%
- • The Systems division also served more customers with automation solutions, with demand picking up in both North America and Europe
- • The Robotics division achieved its highest quarterly figure to date, with orders worth almost €400 million
