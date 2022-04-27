Auddia Inc. Announces New Music Distribution and Discovery Program through faidr's "Discovr"

Discovr Artists Gain Exposure and Get Paid by Having Their Music Played to Radio Listeners

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with radio, today announced its new music distribution and discovery program, Discovr. Independent artists selected for faidr's Discovr music program will have their songs added to 4500+ live and local radio station playlists by July 1, 2022. Participating artists and radio station programming directors will get access to listening data and be paid for every track play at the standard SoundExchange rate.

faidr is the only streaming app paying new artists and offering AM/FM radio stations without ads. Its AI automatically removes undesirable content segments, like commercial breaks, freeing up approximately 25% of every hour. Listeners can support independent music and personalize the medium they love, filling this reclaimed airtime with content they choose.

When the feature launches toward the end of Q2, users can simply turn on the Discovr feature on stations where they want more music diversity, and faidr will play Discovr songs matching the station's format. They can also see the top 10 new artist charts in any genre and listen "on-demand" from those lists.

"faidr brings together radio listeners, radio station programming directors, and independent musicians that otherwise may not have found one another," said Michael Lawless, Auddia's CEO. "Until now, it has been a struggle for independent artists to get mainstream exposure and radio airplay. Music from independent artists is almost never played on the radio, depriving them of exposure to mainstream audiences, and depriving radio listeners of the opportunity to hear new music."

According to a survey, commissioned by Auddia and conducted by Morning Consult, most radio listeners want access to new music in addition to what the radio stations are playing. Independent artists struggle to find fans, submitting songs to streaming platforms and getting lost in the shuffle. faidr's AI-enabled technology matches them together, doing what no radio streaming app has done before.

"faidr is breaking new ground and giving musicians unprecedented access to the airwaves for the first time in the history of radio and paying them for their creative work when their songs are played," said Theo Romeo, Auddia's VP of Marketing. "And for music fans, we're making it easy to discover new music -- based on what they already like on the radio -- and giving them exposure to locally popular independent artists. It's our hope that, eventually, partner-station program directors can use an artist's popularity on the faidr platform as justification for adding those tracks into rotation."

In the future, in addition to working with partner stations, the Discovr program will give labels and distribution companies the ability to push quality acts, securing wider exposure for some of their deeper tracks or lesser-known artists."

This move sets Auddia up to enter the world of independent distribution, which is one of the fastest growing sectors of the music business. Companies such as Believe Music (parent of TuneCore), DistroKid, UnitedMasters and others are receiving significant traction with artists, customers and investors. Discovr positions Auddia within this rapidly growing market as the only technology provider able to provide independent distribution to the audiences of every major AM/FM radio station in the U.S.

The Artist Experience

faidr is currently vetting music with artists, managers, and promoters across the U.S. These partners are reaching out and curating the songs faidr will serve up to users.

In addition to radio airplay, artists in the Discovr program will receive:

Proof of popularity through leaderboards

Valuable data on listener behaviors and engagement

Compensation at market rate for music

Direct access to partnering radio stations

faidr is piloting this program with 30-50 new artists and will expand the program from there.

"You'd be hard-pressed to find an easier and more effective way to give artists mainstream exposure," said Eddy Roswell, an independent artist and songwriter with more than four decades of experience and a Discovr program partner. "The Discovr program is a smart, and more importantly fair, opportunity for independent artists in a climate where we routinely feel exploited and ignored by most of the big players."

The faidr app is available in both the iOS and Android stores - visit faidr.com for more. Listen to any station stream in the app for free??. New users get a 90-day trial of the faidr-enabled subscription plan and can personalize their radio mix.

Are you interested in being a Discovr artist or curator? Click here.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts-the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials, as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddiainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

