- (PLX AI) - Q1 revenue USD 9,392 million vs. estimate USD 9,000 million
- • Q1 operating earnings USD 908 million vs. estimate USD 889 million
- • Q1 net income USD 730 million vs. estimate USD 700 million
- • Q1 EPS USD 2.63 vs. estimate USD 2.51
- • Aerospace backlog grew for the fifth consecutive quarter, driven by continued strong Gulfstream demand, while operating discipline and growth in aviation services increased the group's margins, CEO said
