DJ Announcement relating to publication of Scheme Document and Expected Timetable

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Announcement relating to publication of Scheme Document and Expected Timetable 27-Apr-2022 / 18:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

27 April 2022

Recommended Cash Offer for

Hibernia REIT plc

by

Benedict Real Estate Bidco Limited

(a subsidiary of one of Brookfield's real estate private funds)

to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014

Announcement relating to publication of Scheme Document and Expected Timetable

On 25 March 2022 Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia REIT" or the "Company") and Benedict Real Estate Bidco Limited ("Bidco ") announced a recommended acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Hibernia REIT by Bidco (the "Acquisition") to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Companies Act 2014 (the "Scheme").

Under the terms of the Acquisition, Hibernia REIT Shareholders will be entitled to receive:

for each Hibernia REIT Share EUR1.634 in cash,

which is comprised of the following components: ? EUR1.60 per Hibernia REIT Share (the "Offer Price"); and ? 3.4 cent dividend per Hibernia REIT Share (the "Dividend"),

in the case of the Offer Price, payable to all Hibernia REIT Shareholders on the register of members of Hibernia REIT at the Scheme Record Date, and in the case of the Dividend, payable to all Hibernia REIT Shareholders on the register of members of Hibernia REIT at the Dividend Record Date.

The Acquisition, including the Dividend, values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Hibernia REIT at approximately EUR1.089 billion on a fully diluted basis.

Publication of Scheme Document

Hibernia REIT announces that it has today published a circular relating to the Scheme (the "Scheme Document") which it has also posted to shareholders of Hibernia REIT ("Hibernia REIT Shareholders") together with the associated Forms of Proxy. The expected timetable of principal events in respect of the Acquisition is set out below.

The expected timetable also includes the relevant dates in relation to the Dividend.

The Scheme requires approval by Hibernia REIT Shareholders at the Scheme Meeting to be held at Hibernia REIT's office at 1WML, Windmill Lane, Dublin, D02 F206, Ireland commencing at 11.15 a.m. on 20 May 2022. In addition to approval at the Scheme Meeting, implementation of the Scheme requires various approvals by Hibernia REIT Shareholders at an EGM to be held at the same location commencing at 11.30 a.m. on 20 May 2022 or, if later, immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Scheme Meeting.

While both the Scheme Meeting and the EGM will be physical meetings, Hibernia REIT plans to have a facility to allow those Hibernia REIT Shareholders who are registered for that purpose in advance to listen to the business of the relevant meeting and/or to raise eligible questions or points. The registration process and details for such facilities will be provided on the Company's website, www.hiberniareit.com. This facility will allow Hibernia REIT Shareholders to listen to the business of the relevant meeting and/or raise questions or points only. Hibernia REIT Shareholders participating via this facility will not be able to be counted in the quorum for the relevant meeting or to vote.

If the Scheme becomes effective, it will be binding on all Scheme Shareholders, irrespective of whether or not they attended or voted at the Scheme Meeting or the EGM (and, if they attended and voted, whether or not they voted in favour).

Hibernia REIT Shareholders should carefully read the Scheme Document in its entirety before making a decision with respect to the Scheme.

Expected Timetable of Principal Events

-- The following timetable is based on Hibernia REIT's and Bidco's current expected dates for theimplementation of the Acquisition and the Scheme and is subject to change. If any of the dates and/or times in thisexpected timetable change, the revised dates and/or times will be notified to Hibernia REIT Shareholders byannouncement through a Regulatory Information Service, with such announcement being made available on HiberniaREIT's website at www.hiberniareit.com.

-- Event -- Time -- Date -- Publication of the Scheme Document -- -- 27 April 2022 -- Voting Record Time (1) -- 6.00 -- 16 May p.m. 2022 -- Latest time for receipt of Forms of Proxy for the Scheme -- 11.15 -- 18 May Meeting [YELLOW Form] (2) (3) a.m. 2022 -- Latest time for receipt of Forms of Proxy for the -- 11.30 -- 18 May Extraordinary General Meeting [PINK Form] (2) (3) a.m. 2022 -- Dividend Ex Date -- -- 19 May 2022 -- Dividend Record Date -- 6.00 -- 20 May p.m. 2022 -- Scheme Meeting -- 11.15 -- 20 May a.m. 2022 -- Extraordinary General Meeting (4) -- 11.30 -- 20 May a.m. 2022 -- Dividend Payment Date -- -- 7 June 2022

-- Notes:

1. The Voting Record Time in respect of the Scheme Meeting is 6.00 p.m. on 16 May 2022 or if the Scheme Meeting is adjourned, 6.00 p.m. on the day before the date that falls 72 hours before the time appointed for the adjourned meeting. Holdings as of the record date determine entitlement to attend, speak, ask questions and in respect of the number of ordinary shares registered in their name, vote at the meeting, or if relevant, any adjournment thereof. Changes in the register after that time and date will be disregarded in determining the right of any person to attend and/or vote at the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

The Voting Record Time in respect of the EGM is 6.00 p.m. on 16 May 2022 or if the EGM is adjourned, 6.00 p.m. on the day before the date that falls 72 hours before the time appointed for the adjourned meeting. Holdings as of the record date determine entitlement to attend, speak, ask questions and in respect of the number of ordinary shares registered in their name, vote at the meeting, or if relevant, any adjournment thereof. Changes in the register after that time and date will be disregarded in determining the right of any person to attend and/or vote at the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

2. All such persons who are eligible to exercise voting rights in connection with the Resolutions proposed for consideration at the Scheme Meeting and EGM are recommended to consult with their stockbroker or other intermediary at the earliest opportunity given that earlier deadlines for actions than those set out in the 'Expected Timetable of Principal Events' will be applied by relevant service providers.

3. Different deadlines and procedures for voting may apply in certain cases. This is particularly relevant if you hold your interest in ordinary shares in uncertificated form (i.e. via the Euroclear System, or in CDIs via the CREST system). While the relevant voting deadlines are expected to be confirmed by Euroclear Bank and EUI (or Broadridge} and notified by, or on behalf of each of them to EB Participants and CDI Holders respectively, the expected voting deadlines (based on the dates specified in the Expected Timetable of Principal Events) are as follows:

CDI Holders 6.59 p.m. on 16 May 2022

EB Participants in respect of Scheme Meeting 10.15 a.m. on 18 May 2022

EB Participants in respect of the EGM 10.30 a.m. on 18 May 2022

4. To commence at 11.30 a.m., or, if later, immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Scheme Meeting.

The following sequence or dates are provided by way of indicative guidance only, are subject to change and will depend, amongst other things, on the date on which certain Conditions to the Scheme are satisfied or, if capable of waiver, waived and on the date on which the High Court sanctions the Scheme and confirms the associated Reduction of Capital. Hibernia REIT will give notice of all of these dates, when known, by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service, with such announcement being made available at Hibernia REIT's website at www.hiberniareit.com. Further updates or changes to other times or dates indicated below shall, at Hibernia REIT's discretion, be notified in the same way. Please also see note (5) below. Scheme Court Hearing (application for the High Court to sanction the As soon as practicable after the Scheme Scheme) and issuance of the Court Order (6) Meeting and EGM, which is expected to be during June 2022 ("D")

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2022 13:25 ET (17:25 GMT)