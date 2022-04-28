- (PLX AI) - Delivery Hero Q1 GMV EUR 10,100 million, up 31%.
- • Q1 segment revenue EUR 2,100 million, up 52%
- • Delivery Hero confirms its FY 2022 guidance of EUR 44-45 billion GMV and EUR 9.5-10.5 billion Total Segment Revenue, anticipating an adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin of around -1.0% to -1.2%, with its Integrated Verticals segment expected to amount to an adjusted EBITDA of up to EUR -525 million
- • Still sees Platform business breakeven as early as FY 2022
