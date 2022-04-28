A UK consortium has developed the Prisma system, which stores thermal energy in liquid air form to provide onsite compressed air, via a latent energy cold storage tank filled with a phase-change material. It is expected to have a levelized cost of storage of GBP 114 ($143.10)/MWh. The UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) recently granted GBP 350,000 to a consortium featuring the Birmingham Centre for Energy Storage (BCES), Aggregate Industries, and Innovatium, a developer of liquid air energy storage (LAES) systems. "The funding will be used to take the innovative ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...