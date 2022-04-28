Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), today announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the French financial market authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers the "AMF") its universal registration document in French.

The document includes the annual financial report ("rapport financier annuel") for 2021 and the annual management report ("rapport de gestion"). It was filed with the AMF in XBRL format. It is available on the Company's website: https://investors.verimatrix.com

