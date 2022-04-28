DJ Media and Games Invest acquires the mobile games developer AxesInMotion further strengthening its Ad-Software-Platform with premium first party data from more than 700 million users

Media and Games Invest acquires the mobile games developer AxesInMotion further strengthening its Ad-Software-Platform with premium first party data from more than 700 million users

Media and Games Invest acquires the mobile games developer AxesInMotion further strengthening its Ad-Software-Platform with premium first party data from more than 700 million users

Thursday, April 28, 2022 - Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/ 2014 (MAR)

-- MGI acquires AxesInMotion, a fast growing, profitable and leading free-to-play mobile games developerwith a strong portfolio of visually stunning racing games and over 700 million downloads

-- AxesInMotion's revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2022 is EUR 9.2 million with an expected adjusted EBITDAof EUR 6.0 million which represents a strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 65%

-- The fixed purchase price is EUR 55 million plus up to EUR 110 million in earn-out payments depending onEBITDA performance until the end of 2024 which represents an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.1x for the fixed component

-- AxesInMotion will contribute with additional mobile games to MGI's portfolio and expand first party datawith over 700 million users, making MGI's Ad-Software-Platform even more attractive to advertisers and thusindirectly also to publishers

-- Significant revenue synergies can be unlocked with MGI's Ad-Software-Platform as 87% of AxesInMotion'srevenues are generated via in-game advertisement, adding +20% adj. EBITDA to MGI by taking these synergies intoaccount

April 28, 2022 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) has successfully entered into an agreement with the founders of mobile game developer AxesInMotion S.L. ("AxesInMotion") to acquire 100 percent of the shares in AxesInMotion (the "Transaction").

AxesInMotion, established in 2014 and based in Seville (Spain), is a leading free-to-play mobile games developer with a strong portfolio of visually stunning racing games that have generated over 700 million downloads worldwide. The company has amassed a portfolio of high-quality racing games, with 87% of the revenues being generated via in-game advertising, with the US being the strongest market, accounting for app. 33% of revenues. With pro forma IFRS revenues of EUR 7.9 million and an adj. EBITDA of EUR 5.0 million in 2021 (a 64 % adj. EBITDA margin) combined with an organic revenue CAGR of 36% over the past three years, the company is well positioned for further growth opportunities within the MGI universe. Based on management-assumptions and taking mid-term synergies with MGI into account, AxesInMotion would have had added EUR 17 million EBITDA and more than 20% in adj. EBITDA on a pro forma basis (2021).

The parties have agreed to a fixed purchase price of EUR 55 million (the "Fixed Consideration"), plus up to EUR 110 million that may be paid to the sellers as earn-out payments (the "Earn-out Consideration"), depending on EBITDA performance compared to the Business Plan6 until the end of 2024 (together the "Total Consideration"). EUR 50 million of the fixed purchase price will be paid at closing and EUR 5 million 12 months post-closing. The Total Consideration shall be paid in cash. Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur in May 2022.

Based on the EBITDA guidance for AxesInMotion's full calendar year 2022 the Fixed Consideration represents an EV/ EBITDA multiple of 9.1x. Taking into account the Earn-Out Consideration and a substantial higher EBITDA due to realized revenue and EBITDA synergies until 2024, the EV/EBITDA multiple may differ to a range of 6.8x - 9.1x1.

-End of ad-hoc-

Explanatory section

The acquisition of AxesInMotion reflects MGI's new investment focus following its transformation into an Ad-Software-Platform with strong first party data from games content. In a world where the use of identifiers for advertising tracking, such as Apple's IDFA, is increasingly restricted, it is becoming more and more difficult for the advertising industry to run efficient data-driven user acquisition campaigns. This had a strong negative impact on several advertisers and their user acquisition costs in 2021 as well as on publishers in the area of ad monetization. This challenge can be overcome by having strong first party audience data from own content to enrich advertiser campaigns which enables efficient targeting for them. In combination with MGI's end-to-end vertical full-stack and multichannel Ad-Software-Platform set-up, efficient and data-driven multichannel campaigns across all ad formats can continue to be exercised going forward without relying on identifiers and third-party data, leading to a high ROI for advertisers and efficient monetization of advertising space for AxesInMotion.

MGI's management expects that the integration of AxesInMotion's mobile games into MGI's Ad-Software-Platform will result in significant revenue synergies due to more efficient user acquisition and better monetization of in-game-advertising-space. Taking revenue and cost synergies into account, MGI's management expects to grow mid-term revenues of AxesInMotion by 165% to EUR 24 million and the adj. EBITDA by 176% to EUR 17 million (a 68% adj. EBITDA margin) compared to the revenue and EBITDA guidance of 2022 ("Revenue Guidance" and "EBITDA Guidance"). The standalone and the synergy case are reflected in the tables below.

Apart from the synergies that could be leveraged between AxesInMotion and the Ad-Software-Platform of MGI, AxesInMotion also has promising new game releases in the pipeline. In addition to the company's flagship titles Extreme Car Driving Simulator, Mega Ramps and Extreme SUV Driving Simulator, the Company has planned two new titles, one of them being fully developed already.

TRANSACTION OVERVIEW BEFORE SYNERGIES

A preliminary unaudited pro forma income statement is shown below, with the purpose of describing a hypothetical financial result of MGI Group as if the acquisition of AxesInMotion had been completed per 1 January 2021. No synergies have been taken into consideration in the Combined Pro Forma numbers and all numbers are preliminary and unaudited.

MGI Group Pro Forma Financials Full Year 2021

Combined mEUR MGI Group AxesInMotion (pro forma (IFRS3) IFRS5) Pro Forma 2,3,5 Revenue 252.2 7.9 260.1 adj. EBITDA 71.1 5.0 76.1 adj. EBITDA 28% 64% 29% Margin

TRANSACTION OVERVIEW TAKING POTENTIAL MID-TERM SYNERGIES INTO ACCOUNT

A preliminary unaudited pro forma income statement is shown below, with the purpose of describing a hypothetical financial result of MGI Group as if the acquisition of AxesInMotion had been completed on 1 January 2021 and includes also potential synergies that may occur in the coming years by combining both companies. All numbers are preliminary, unaudited and illustrative. The potential synergies are based on MGI's assumptions and estimates of the combined future business and are subject to uncertainty.

MGI Group Pro Forma Financials 2021 Incl. Mid-Term Buyer Specific Synergies

Combined mEUR MGI Group AxesInMotion (pro forma (IFRS3) IFRS5) Pro Forma 2,3,5 Revenue 252 24 277 adj. EBITDA 71 17 88 adj. EBITDA 28% 68% 32% Margin

-- The transaction further enriches MGI's Ad-Software-Platform with premium first party content and morethan 700 million additional unique users.

-- Revenue and EBITDA Guidance 2022 for AxesInMotion is EUR 9.2 million of revenues and an expected adjustedEBITDA of EUR 6.0 million, which represents a 65% adjusted EBITDA margin.

-- Taking mid-term revenue synergies into account for AxesInMotion the expected revenues amount to EUR 24million with an expected adjusted EBITDA of EUR 16 million, which represents a 68% adjusted EBITDA margin.

-- MGI's combined group adj. EBITDA excluding synergies grows on a pro forma FY 2021 basis from EUR 71.1million to EUR 76.1 million following the Transaction while the adjusted EBITDA margin increases from 28% to 29%.

-- MGI's combined group adj. EBITDA including synergies grows on a pro forma FY 2021 basis from EUR 71million to EUR 88 million following the Transaction while the adjusted EBITDA margin increases from 28% to 32%.

-- In view of the strong synergy potential in the area of user acquisition and monetization of advertisingspace on the one hand, as well as the enrichment of the Ad-software-Platform with high-quality first party gamescontent and valuable data on the other, management sees considerable growth potential from the Transaction.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2022 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)