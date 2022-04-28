Operations leader Bridget will bring years of operational experience to support Finquest's accelerated growth

Finquest today announced that Bridget Carne has joined Finquest as Chief Operating Officer (COO), serving as part of the Management Committee, effective immediately.

Bridget is joining from HSBC where she was most recently the Chief Administrative Officer for Global Banking and Markets (GBM). Prior to this, she was COO for GBM Global Business Services where she oversaw the operations for client pre-trade activity. Bridget has also held leadership roles within cost, investment and restructuring following positions in multi-asset class Sales and Equities Trading. Bridget brings the wealth of her expertise and experience to oversee operations globally at Finquest, to ensure they retain their enviable customer satisfaction scores, as they continue to expand.

On her appointment, Bridget explains that "Finquest represents a distinctive client-focused solution for acquisition and investment enterprise that uniquely harnesses the power of data and AI, with human expertise. I am incredibly excited to be involved in growing this successful business further."

Tanguy Lesselin, CEO adds that "Finquest is growing exponentially. Our clients are on three continents and now represent more than USD $1.5 Trillion of Funds under Management and counting. We are thrilled to welcome Bridget who, through her experience of managing massive Investment Banking operations across 50 countries, brings the expertise we need to ensure we maintain our operational excellence and continue to provide the outstanding customer experience we have become known for."

About Finquest: Finquest is the leading, global deal-sourcing provider. Through their uniquely structured dataset, encompassing over 53 million private companies globally, Finquest uncovers and introduces their Private Equity and Corporate M&A clients to truly relevant and actionable off-market opportunities.

