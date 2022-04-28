DJ 2CRSi SA: Consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2021/22: EUR182.0m

Consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2021/22: EUR182.0m

-- Growth target achieved: +11.4%, despite the shortage context

-- An increasingly diversified customer portfolio

A good start to the 2022/23 financial year

Strasbourg (France), April 28, 2022 - 2CRSi (EPA: 2CRSI, ISIN code: FR0013341781), a manufacturer of sustainable IT solutions, publishes its revenue for the fiscal year 2021/22, ended February 28, 2022.

Financial year 2021/22 revenue

IFRS FY 2021/22 FY 2020/21 Change In EUR million Period 1 March 2021 - 1 March 2020 - 28 February 2022 28 February 2021 Consolidated revenue 182.0 163.3 +11.4%

Note: FY 2021/22 data currently being audited.

« With revenue growth in line with our expectations despite an environment disrupted by component shortages, we are satisfied with the year's performance, to which all the Group's teams contributed », says Alain Wilmouth, co-founder and Chairman of 2CRSi.

For the financial year 2021/22, 2CRSi's consolidated revenue is EUR182.0m, a sharp increase of +11.4% compared to the financial year 2020/21 - a performance in line with the announced objective of double-digit growth in consolidated revenue.

Diversification of the customer portfolio

In parallel with the growth in revenue, the 2CRSi Group continues to diversify its customer portfolio:

-- The Group's largest customer represents 8% of the year's total revenue, compared to 11% in 2020/21;

-- The Group's top 10 customers account for 35% of the year's revenue, compared with 43% in 2020/21.

A good start to 2022/23

Following a satisfactory 2021/22 financial year, the Group confirms it is going ahead with the development of its activities.

This positive dynamic is underpinned in particular by (i) commercial success in historical countries with a 5-year EUR73 million contract in high-performance computing (HPC) in Europe, and another contract for several thousand servers for a customer whose orders could reach EUR18 million in the current financial year, (ii) business development in the United States with a first distribution agreement with TD Synnex, a leader in IT distribution, and (iii) the intensification of R&D activities with the start of "The European Pilot" project and co-development of new products with Kalray, among others.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR182 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts

2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Mathias Jordan COO Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 + 33 1 56 88 11 14 + 33 1 56 88 11 26

