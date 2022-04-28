Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
2CRSi SA: Consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2021/22: EUR182.0m

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2021/22: EUR182.0m 28-Apr-2022 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2021/22: EUR182.0m

-- Growth target achieved: +11.4%, despite the shortage context

-- An increasingly diversified customer portfolio

A good start to the 2022/23 financial year

Strasbourg (France), April 28, 2022 - 2CRSi (EPA: 2CRSI, ISIN code: FR0013341781), a manufacturer of sustainable IT solutions, publishes its revenue for the fiscal year 2021/22, ended February 28, 2022.

Financial year 2021/22 revenue 

IFRS         FY 2021/22    FY 2020/21    Change 
In EUR million 
Period        1 March 2021 -  1 March 2020 - 
           28 February 2022 28 February 2021 
Consolidated revenue 182.0      163.3      +11.4%

Note: FY 2021/22 data currently being audited.

« With revenue growth in line with our expectations despite an environment disrupted by component shortages, we are satisfied with the year's performance, to which all the Group's teams contributed », says Alain Wilmouth, co-founder and Chairman of 2CRSi.

For the financial year 2021/22, 2CRSi's consolidated revenue is EUR182.0m, a sharp increase of +11.4% compared to the financial year 2020/21 - a performance in line with the announced objective of double-digit growth in consolidated revenue.

Diversification of the customer portfolio

In parallel with the growth in revenue, the 2CRSi Group continues to diversify its customer portfolio:

-- The Group's largest customer represents 8% of the year's total revenue, compared to 11% in 2020/21;

-- The Group's top 10 customers account for 35% of the year's revenue, compared with 43% in 2020/21.

A good start to 2022/23

Following a satisfactory 2021/22 financial year, the Group confirms it is going ahead with the development of its activities.

This positive dynamic is underpinned in particular by (i) commercial success in historical countries with a 5-year EUR73 million contract in high-performance computing (HPC) in Europe, and another contract for several thousand servers for a customer whose orders could reach EUR18 million in the current financial year, (ii) business development in the United States with a first distribution agreement with TD Synnex, a leader in IT distribution, and (iii) the intensification of R&D activities with the start of "The European Pilot" project and co-development of new products with Kalray, among others.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR182 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts 

2CRSi        Actifin         Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon   Simon Derbanne      Mathias Jordan 
COO         Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr   mjordan@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70  + 33 1 56 88 11 14    + 33 1 56 88 11 26

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi SA: Consolidated revenue for fiscal year 2021/22: EUR182.0m 

Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Information on annual revenues 
EQS News ID:   1339019 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1339019 28-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1339019&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2022 12:10 ET (16:10 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
