As detailed in its Q1 2022 results announcement, Barclays determined that it had issued securities in excess of the amount registered under the Barclays Bank PLC (BBPLC) US shelf registration statement.

In relation to this over-issuance and the associated impact, Barclays PLC (BPLC) is preparing an amendment to its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the BPLC 2021 Form 20-F). This amendment will reflect the change in management's assessment of BPLC's internal control over financial reporting and KPMG's auditor attestation thereon as well as its disclosure controls and procedures. Barclays Bank PLC is preparing an amendment to its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the BBPLC 2021 Form 20-F) to include its restated 2021 financial statements and to reflect the change in management's assessment of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

These amendments will be filed as soon as practicable. Until the BPLC 2021 Form 20-F has been amended to disclose that its internal controls were not effective, KPMG's audit report should not be relied upon by users of BPLC's financial statements. Until BBPLC has restated its financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 and amended the BBPLC 2021 Form 20-F, investors and other users of BBPLC's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission are cautioned not to rely on the financial statements included in the BBPLC 2021 Form 20-F.

As a result, Barclays has suspended its market making activities of BPLC and BBPLC debt securities at this time. Barclays will continue to evaluate the extent to which it can resume market making in any such individual security.

