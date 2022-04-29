Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Nordea repurchases shares in accelerated bookbuild



29.04.2022



Nordea repurchases shares in accelerated bookbuild Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares

29 April 2022 at 13.00 EET Nordea Bank Abp has through its broker Morgan Stanley Europe SE repurchased 40 million own shares (FI4000297767) in the accelerated bookbuild first announced by Sampo plc on 28 April 2022. Nordea's broker carried out the repurchase of the shares on Nordea's behalf as part of the share buy-backs that started on 16 March 2022. The price per share was EUR 9.20 and the total acquisition price amounts to approximately EUR 368 million. On 14 March 2022, Nordea announced share buy-backs of up to a maximum of EUR 1,002 million based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The shares are repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the existing shareholdings of the Company's shareholders (directed repurchases) in public trading or outside public trading. After the disclosed transaction, Nordea holds 48,266,831 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,075,662 treasury shares for remuneration purposes. For further information: Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011

Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13.00 EET on 29 April 2022. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

