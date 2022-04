Hilbert Group: Publication of Annual Report Postponed One Week

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

Hilbert Group AB (publ) has previously announced that the Annual Report for 2021 will be published today on 29 April 2022. The publication has now been postponed one week to Friday 6 May 2022, i.e. three weeks before the AGM which will take place on 27 May 2022.

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se) as Certified Adviser.

