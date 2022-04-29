New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2022) - ANEW MEDICAL, INC., (OTC Pink: LEAS) today announced that Dr. Joseph Sinkule, the CEO and Founder of ANEW MEDICAL INC. (ANEW), will be attending and presenting at The Q2 Investor Summit Group - In-Person. ANEW is focused on completing a late-stage, randomized Phase 3 study of a biosimilar antibody called bevacizumab (Genentech/Roche Avastin) and early-stage trials of a cutting-edge genetic therapy targeting neurodegenerative diseases - Alzheimer's and Lou Gehrig's disease. Dr. Sinkule, a forty-year biotech veteran, will present the corporate strategy and plans for the Alzheimer's disease program leading to first-in-man clinical trials of the "anti-aging" a-Klotho gene and gene constructs efficiently delivered by an adeno-associated virus (AAV) to the brain and central nervous system.

Event:



The Q2 Investor Summit Group Date:



May 3-4, 2022 Location:





The Westin New York Grand Central

212 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017 Presentation:



May 4, 2022 at 1:15 PM ET View webcast presentation: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UsTSO0rhTX-GKW7oN7iBcw

About ANEW MEDICAL, INC.

ANEW MEDICAL, INC. ("ANEW") is poised to disrupt the biopharma industry in a way that hasn't been seen in decades. Cell and gene therapies are the next wave of therapeutic innovation in the life sciences industry and the practice of medicine. ANEW is dedicated to realizing the potential of gene therapies to offer transformative patient outcomes in areas of high unmet medical need and extending the reach of gene therapies to highly prevalent neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ("ALS" or "Lou Gehrig's disease"). ANEW has assembled a portfolio of gene therapies in partnership with leading scientific institutions, and they have built a core team with extensive experience in the gene therapy, drug development, and the commercialization process. As part of our ongoing business strategy, the Company continues to explore potential opportunities to acquire or license new product candidates, as well as opportunities for partnership or collaboration on our existing products in development. The vision is to build one of the world's leading cell and gene therapy company focused on the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative diseases by progressing our current a-Klotho-based AD and ALS programs. The Company is an early-stage venture, with research and preclinical programs leading to first-in-man clinical trials of the "anti-aging" a-Klotho gene plasmids delivered inside cells by various means to include lipid nano-particles, electroporation, AAV, and Lentivirus. ANEW is also developing the recombinant secreted Klotho protein (s-KL) and mRNA for injections or infusions to slow cellular and/or systemic aging pathologies to include neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney diseases, fibrosis, bone and muscle wasting, and cancer. The inventors and technical expertise in the Company's academic labs in the U.S. and Spain will help us to achieve these goals and objectives. The Company's management team has done this before - created value in raw technology with great potential, and then conclude deals with corporate partners to buy the Company or to license its key assets. Because of the very broad reach in therapeutic activities of the human a-Klotho protein - neurodegeneration, cancer, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, bone and muscle, chronic kidney disease - e.g. age-related pathologies in general, there are a staggering number of potential clinical applications that can be developed and out-licensed, while other applications can be retained and commercialized by the Company. The successful development of a single cell and/or gene therapy product for this broad array of applications is the objective. Contact: info@anewmeds.com.

About The Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit Group will take place in-person, featuring 65+ companies and over 300 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com.

