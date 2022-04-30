Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2022) - Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: HILL) ("Hill Street", or the "Company") announces today that it has applied to extend the expiry date of 12,993,000 warrants ("Warrants") of the Company that were set to expire on May 1, 2022, until August 1, 2022, The Warrants were issued by the Company in connection with a convertible debenture financing of the Company completed on May 1, 2020, and each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$0.05 per share. Approval of such extension is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. (TSXV: HILL)

Hill Street Beverage Company Inc. is a progressive non-alcoholic beverage and cannabis solutions company. We are pioneering the space where craft consumer products meet bioscience by combining our deep CPG expertise and our rights to use Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'s ground-breaking DehydraTECH patent portfolio for product development, licensing and B2B sales of cannabis ingredients.

Hill Street Beverages brands include Vin(Zero) alcohol-free wines, and Hill Avenue Cannabis Brands include (V)ia Regal Pink and White Grape Sparklers.

For more information on our business activities or to check out Hill Street's award-winning alcohol-free line-up and order product to be delivered straight to your home go to www.hillstreetbeverages.com.

