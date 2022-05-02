- (PLX AI) - Dormakaba has signed agreement to divest its hollow metal doors Mesker business.
- • Dormakaba transaction will trigger around CHF 64 million negative impact on net profit mostly due to goodwill impairment
- • As the transaction has no material impact on the company's cash flow, the Board of Directors has decided not to consider the transaction when determining the dividend for the ongoing financial year 2021/22
- • The transaction is expected to be closed the latest by the end of the current financial year (30 June 2022)
