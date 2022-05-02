Re:NewCell AB : Correction: Invitation to Report Commentary for Renewcell's Interim Report

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP)(STO:RENEW)

Corrected link to broadcast of report commentary

Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') will publish its interim report for the first quarter 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, at around 08.00 (CEST). On the same day, at 10.00 (CEST) Renewcell's CEO Patrik Lundström will join Infront Direkt for a livestreamed Report Commentary.

The live broadcast will be available afterwards on-demand. The broadcast will be held in English. The report and presentation material will be made available on Renewcell's website www.renewcell.com. Link to the broadcast: https://youtu.be/hURxkIJevTI

Contact

Hugo Petit

Chief Financial Officer

investors@renewcell.com

+46 70 7787196

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Re:NewCell AB (publ) ('Renewcell') is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to inspire an Industrial Evolution to a sustainable world by producing high quality materials from recycled textiles.

Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to upcycle cellulosic textile waste, such as cotton clothes, transforming it into a pristine new material called Circulose®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies 2021. Circulose® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.

Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Renewcell's Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

Attachments

Invitation to Report Commentary for Renewcell's interim report

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699643/Correction-Invitation-to-Report-Commentary-for-Renewcells-Interim-Report