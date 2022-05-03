The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory Reports Record Year End Results

The Company reported record billed revenue of $13.5M ($17.2M CAD), representing a year-over-year increase of 57% from 2020.

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2022 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH)(FRA:Q4Z) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven company for fresh and better-for-you food and beverage brands, reports financial results for the year ending December 31, 2021.

"We are excited by our growth and continue to see strong demand for our platform and cleaner, better-for-you products," said Bill Besenhofer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of The Fresh Factory. "We are receiving inbound requests from a multitude of potential new customers on a daily basis, looking to us for innovation and an opportunity to help grow their bottom line. We continue to invest in our rapid growth, recently increasing our staffing levels and buying additional equipment to increase our capacity so that we are well-positioned to participate in multiple new sales channels - the wellness-shot category and the food-pouch business, to name a few. However, in the current inflationary environment, we do expect prices to rise and anticipate a possible short-term effect on margins as these price increases tend to lag input increases. We also could see delays in our new equipment purchases as a result of supply-chain shortages. We continue to operate with financial caution and discipline while still investing in innovation and the development of our people and our facility. We have an outstanding team at The Fresh Factory, from the ground-floor associates to our management team. They continue to support our mission and vision to ensure we are well prepared to enter our next phase of growth. The Fresh Factory remains at the forefront of fresh and better-for-you products by leveraging our vertically integrated platform inclusive from product development to the end consumer."

Financial and Operational Highlights

(All figures in this press release are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.)

Adjusted EBITDA of ($0.9) million for 2021 vs. ($0.0) for 2020 primarily driven by additional public-company expenses and investments in staff and infrastructure for growth.

The Company commenced trading on the CSE on November 16, 2021, under the ticker symbol "FRSH" and listed on the FRA under the symbol "Q4Z".

Strategic Areas of Focus

The Fresh Factory is building a platform to service emerging food and beverage brands in the fresh-food sector with an emphasis on better-for-you brands. The Company has established four key areas of focus on which it will report on a quarterly basis moving forward:

Execution: Focus on safety, high-quality operations, and strong margins Maintained strong margins on a percentage basis despite a challenging inflationary environment with adjusted gross margins of 31.7% vs. 34.9% in 2020. Reported record operating profit of $2.7M ($3.4M CAD) vs. $2.1 ($2.7M CAD) in 2020, representing a year-over-year increase of 29%. Operating profit, on a percentage basis, fell from 23.9% to 19.7% due to the impacts of inflation on labor, cost of goods, real estate (for additional space needed to grow the operations), and utility costs. The company raised prices at year-end to account for the decrease. The Company completed its annual SQF (Safe Quality Foods) audit, achieving a score of 99 out of 100. This is the fifth year the company has been SQF audited.

Focus on safety, high-quality operations, and strong margins Growth: Invest in and grow with the right brands across diversified channels Revenue remains broadly diversified across direct-to-consumer, quick-service restaurants, and retail customers. The Fresh Factory acquired Healthful Habits LLC (" Phyter Bars ") and began producing refrigerated snack bars for several customers. Bars represent a significant growth area for the Company going forward. The Company invested in new equipment to increase the facility's capacity and enter into new sales channels, specifically the booming wellness-shot category and the food-pouch business. The Company produced 7.1M units in 2021, a 33.1% increase from 2020.

Invest in and grow with the right brands across diversified channels Brand Portfolio: Meaningful equity participation in the sector The Company continues to invest in its two wholly owned brands, Field + Farmer and Element Pressed. The Company's Field + Farmer brand, which produces plant-based dressings, dips, juices, and bars made with farm-fresh ingredients, reported strong year-to-date revenue growth of 70%.

Meaningful equity participation in the sector Sustainability: Become a market leader in sustainability The Company continues to develop a multi-year plan toward increased sustainability and other green initiatives. The Company purchased 2.8M lbs of produce in 2021, a 34.4% year-over-year increase, and 1.2M lbs of produce seconds, a 33.5% year-over-year increase. The Company continues to compost 100% of their food waste and donate 100% of produce extras. The Company has expanded its full-time employees in 2021 by 31.3% to help with the growth. The team is diverse, with 45% identifying as women, up 9.8% year-over-year, and 88% as PoC (people of color), a 2.4% year-over-year increase. 50% of the ingredients purchased for the Field + Farmer brand was local to their facility in Carol Stream. The Company's Field + Farmer brand donated 1% of sales each month.

Become a market leader in sustainability

The financial statements of The Fresh Factory for the three- and twelve-month period ending December 31, 2021, can be found on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For purposes of conversion, this release used $0.79 as the conversion rate from CAD to USD.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the US. As a public-benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. To receive news and updates about The Fresh Factory, visit their website at www.thefreshfactory.co.

