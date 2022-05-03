- (PLX AI) - Dupont Q1 revenue USD 3,300 million.
- • Q1 EBITDA USD 818 million
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.82
- • Says increasing our estimated full year 2022 net sales range for continuing operations to be between $13.3 billion and $13.7 billion to reflect our current assumption for cost inflation related to raw materials, logistics and energy which we continue to expect to offset with price
- • Guidance ranges for operating EBITDA and adjusted EPS on a continuing operations basis remain unchanged
