ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY S.A.: AAC - Number of shares and voting rights - 30042022

Regulated information
May 3, 2022
Declaration pursuant to article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|Date
|Number of shares outstanding
|Number of total potential voting rights
|Number of exercisable voting rights
|04/30/2022
|37,388,153
|
37,388,153
|35,090,296
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yWtyZJibaGzJx51pZZhumWRmmGZhxWbHmJSelJNrlMyVaGtol2ximpXGZnBlmWdp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-74423-aac-number-of-shares-and-voting-rights-30042022.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de