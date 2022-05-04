France Biotech: HeathTech for Care: Applications are Now Open for European Innovative Healthcare Companies for the 4th Edition of the HealthTech Innovation Days

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / The HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID®) event, held by the HealthTech For Care endowment fund, will take place on 13th and 14th October 2022 and will provide a forum for promising European life sciences companies to accelerate their growth and bring their solutions to patients more quickly. The 4th edition will take place in a hybrid format, in Paris, in the HealthTech space, and in virtual mode.

The event provides the platform and the opportunity of one-on-one meetings between companies, investors and industrial and pharmaceutical companies, as well as thematic panels led by international opinion leaders.

Companies interested in participating in HTID® are invited to apply. A jury will meet every fortnight to review the applications. The selection criteria are as follows:

Biotechs that are developing a treatment currently in clinical phase;

that are developing a treatment currently in clinical phase; Medtechs that are developing a technology close to or on the market;

that are developing a technology close to or on the market; Innovative service companies developing innovative products and services in high demand by healthcare players;

developing innovative products and services in high demand by healthcare players; Digital Health offering a product developed or under development with partners such as hospitals, pharmas or industrial companies.

Registration link: https://htfc-eu.com/attendees/

"For the 4th consecutive year, we are proud to co-organise the new edition of the HealthTech Innovation Days, a European event which is now a must-attend event for the entire healthcare innovation ecosystem. The participating companies are key players in this sector to meet the challenges of tomorrow and our ambition is to support them and accelerate their development, thus helping patients to have faster access to the latest innovations", Maryvonne Hiance, President of the HealthTech For Care endowment fund.

The 4th edition of the HTID® is supported by its long-term partners: Amgen Innovation, Icosa, Invest Securities, Servier and Sofinnova Partners.

Last October, the 2021 edition of HTID® was a great success with more than 800 registered participants, 155 innovative European healthcare companies (biotech, medtech, e-health), 300 global investors, 1.300 private meetings and conferences highlighting major current issues in life sciences with international experts from the ecosystem.

About HealthTech For Care

https://htfc-eu.com/

The HealthTech For Care Endowment Fund is designed to support and promote access to healthcare for all and, more specifically, to new medical technologies and medicines. The missions of the endowment fund are organised around three main areas: to support the development of the entire healthcare ecosystem, to accelerate the development of innovative therapies and medicines, and to promote better access for patients to the healthcare system in France and Europe. The governance of HealthTech For Care includes Maryvonne Hiance, Elsy Boglioli, David Caumartin, Pierre Courteille, Eric Falcand, Frédéric Girard, Marc Julien, Cédric Moreau, Christian Pierret and Christian Policard.

HealthTech For Care is supported by its founder France Biotech and the network of French health clusters: Atlanpole biotherapies, BioValley France, EuroBioMed, LyonBioPole, Medicen and the NSL clubster. The endowment fund is also supported by many European players: Asebio, BioAlps, Bio Deutschland, BioWin, CEBR, EIT Health, Federchimica Assobiotec, Flanders.bio, Flanders.HealthTech, HollandBio, Irefi, and SwissBiotech and French: BusinessFrance.

