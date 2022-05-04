Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo To Present at the Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels today announced that it will present at the 7th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference being held virtually on May 10, 2022. The conference will feature one-on-one and small group meetings between institutional investors and more than 50 emerging companies from the technology and industrial growth sectors.

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent Chief Financial Officer will be giving the presentation and conducting the meetings and will be discussing the company's financial performance, with its recently reported annual 2021 revenue up 71% to $28.1 million and non-GAAP income of $1.7 million.

Crexendo's® solutions are particularly important today where the need to work and communicate from anywhere is essential. The Crexendo patented solutions are tailor made to move from office to home and back again. Crexendo's Unified Communications platform was recently ranked as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in North America and helps businesses of all sizes communicate and collaborate effectively. Crexendo provides a comprehensive hosted phone system with enterprise-grade features, mobile applications, collaboration licenses that include screen sharing and videoconferencing, softphone applications, an easy-to-use portal, as well as file and document storage.

Investors, portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Oppenheimer representative.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over two Million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is a leading global full-service brokerage and investment bank that has, for more than 130 years, provided clients with the financial expertise and insight to help them achieve their goals. Oppenheimer's proud tradition of providing innovative, customized solutions to clients sets it apart from its competitors. Oppenheimer believes in independent thinking that leads to innovative strategies tailored to its clients' needs. For more information, visit www.oppenheimer.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements including but not limited to Crexendo: (i) being excited to be attending Channel partners and showcasing why it is the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States; (ii) will show the award-winning technology powered by NetSapiens® which includes all-in-one cloud business communications solution offering Video Collaboration, Interactions, Business Phone communications and Contact Center solutions for customers of all sizes; (iii) being so proud of the VIP platform that it offers a 100% uptime guarantee and (iv) demonstrating why it is becoming the brand of choice for Partners because of our diverse commercial models, personalized Channel support and high customer satisfaction ratings.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700058/CrexendoR-To-Present-at-the-Oppenheimer-Emerging-Growth-Conference