2CRSi SA: 2CRSi awarded a new EUR4 million contract

2CRSi awarded a new EUR4 million contract

Strasbourg (France), May 4, 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a manufacturer of sustainable IT solutions, announces its Boston GmbH subsidiary has been awarded a new 4-million-euro contract by a major industrial company.

The new customer is a major industrial company, which develops and sells solutions for process automation, process analysis and monitoring. Relying on increasing use of edge technologies and Artificial Intelligence, it has selected Boston to provide it with exclusive hardware and managed services.

Based on the latest technology from Intel and NVIDIA, the solution will ensure high levels of performance and efficiency, supporting a new kind of IoT architecture to enable next-generation optimized manufacturing processes

"This new contract highlights increasing synergies moving the Group forward. It is also further evidence of the development of key verticals, more and more sensitive to the cutting-edge solutions we provide.", says Alain Wilmouth, co-founder of 2CRSI.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR182 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

