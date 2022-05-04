Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022
Truppenabzug: 3,6 Mrd. USD „unlocked“
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Frankfurt
04.05.22
09:01 Uhr
4,715 Euro
+0,025
+0,53 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3805,17018:57
04.05.2022 | 18:43
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi awarded a new EUR4 million contract

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi awarded a new EUR4 million contract

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi awarded a new EUR4 million contract 04-May-2022 / 18:11 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2CRSi awarded a new EUR4 million contract

Strasbourg (France), May 4, 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a manufacturer of sustainable IT solutions, announces its Boston GmbH subsidiary has been awarded a new 4-million-euro contract by a major industrial company.

The new customer is a major industrial company, which develops and sells solutions for process automation, process analysis and monitoring. Relying on increasing use of edge technologies and Artificial Intelligence, it has selected Boston to provide it with exclusive hardware and managed services.

Based on the latest technology from Intel and NVIDIA, the solution will ensure high levels of performance and efficiency, supporting a new kind of IoT architecture to enable next-generation optimized manufacturing processes

"This new contract highlights increasing synergies moving the Group forward. It is also further evidence of the development of key verticals, more and more sensitive to the cutting-edge solutions we provide.", says Alain Wilmouth, co-founder of 2CRSI.

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR182 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts 

2CRSi        Actifin         Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon   Simon Derbanne      Mathias Jordan 
COO         Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr   mjordan@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70  + 33 1 56 88 11 14    + 33 1 56 88 11 26

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi awarded a new EUR4 million contract 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1343901 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1343901 04-May-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343901&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2022 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
