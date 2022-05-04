Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2022) - Softrock Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: SFT) ("Softrock") is pleased to report on the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held in Calgary, Alberta on April 28, 2022 that; Shareholders approved the Financial Statements for 2020 and 2021, re-appointed the officers and directors of the Company, re-appointed the Auditors and re-approved the Share Option Plan as outlined in the Information Circular dated March 23, 2022.

The Company's current revenues continue to hold up appreciably.

