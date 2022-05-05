Sanwire Corporation: Intercept Music, Subsidiary of Sanwire Corp., Responds to Spike in Demand With New, Ready-Made Marketing Service Bundles

Gold, Platinum, Diamond Marketing Service Bundles Deliver Artists and Labels Plug-and-Play Speed

SAN FRANCISO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Following the intense demand created by the brand's launch with artist Method Man, Intercept Music, wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), has introduced new marketing service bundles, designed to streamline the music marketing process for indie artists and record labels. The new service bundles include pre-set variables for the distribution, marketing, promotion, and merchandise options that Intercept Music customarily develops in collaboration with labels. By choosing one of the pre-defined packages, Intercept Music's indie artists and labels save money and can tap into the most popular and effective options used by major labels to achieve instant-response speed to market. The bundles were announced by Tod Turner, CEO of Intercept Music today, and will be available starting Monday, May 10th.

"The interest we saw from our launch with Method Man was incredible. We were prepared, but we are still a lean company in startup mode, so developing pre-made bundles with our most popular and successful marketing services was a natural choice," said Turner. "Now our customers have the best of all worlds: successful, proven services with plug-and-play simplicity to get music to market fast, and real people to help them when they need it."

The new marketing service bundles are designated Gold, Platinum, and Diamond, mirroring the Recording Industry Association of America certifications for record album sales. Based on services and settings custom-tailored by Intercept Music's customer service consultants for current labels and artists, the bundles offer a range of services that are synchronized across distribution, marketing, and promotions, enabling artists and labels to make just one choice, rather than many. The bundles are pre-made but can be customized based upon individual artist, label, or genre specifics.

Intercept Music offers a stellar suite of major label level services designed to generate revenue for independent artists and labels, from streaming to licensing to merch to NFTs. Labels and artists using Intercept Music enjoy full marketing muscle including social media management, ad campaigns, playlisting, turnkey online merchandising and worldwide music distribution to more than 200 countries and 80 major streaming services. With these combined services, Intercept Music gives independent artists and labels all the revenue-generating tools of any major label, bar none, with 100% artist-maintained ownership. Intercept has garnered industry-wide recognition, with artists earning 2021 GRAMMY nominations, and top-100 tracks in their respective genres.

About Intercept Music

Intercept Music champions creative iconoclasts. The entertainment technology company harnesses the power of premium distribution, sizzling social media, meaningful marketing, monumental merchandising, and customizable promotional services to empower independent labels and their artists to build audiences and drive revenue. The Software as a Service (SaaS) company focuses exclusively on the independent music market, the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. Intercept Music is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a company focused on advanced technologies for the entertainment industry. Learn more at interceptmusic.com

For further inquiries, contact ir@sanwirecorporation.com, or press@interceptmusic.com

SOURCE: Sanwire Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700277/Intercept-Music-Subsidiary-of-Sanwire-Corp-Responds-to-Spike-in-Demand-With-New-Ready-Made-Marketing-Service-Bundles