Braille Energy Systems Inc. Enters Into Product Certification Phase of Energy Storage System

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSXV:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its initial suite of energy storage system (ESS) products is moving from the development phase into the commercialization stage.

A key element of market launch is product certification to UL9540 standard; this commercialization step will commence in the coming weeks with an RFQ issued to several NRTL (Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory) accredited agencies for the certification project for BESI ESS products.

"We are excited to be moving to the next phase of our product launch and plan to review NRTL agency proposals and open an approval file in May," said BESI's Chief Technology Officer, Ivan Gissing. "This is a significant milestone in our program timeline and meshes with our plan to have revenue activities in early 2023."

Gissing continued: "The BESI ESS solution has been developed to address the growing back-up energy market, which will be rapidly transitioning to technologies provided by BESI products. We have approached our product development with a goal of creating solutions that are flexible and have low total cost of ownership for the user. Our product design also resolves installation issues faced by installers. Furthermore, the BESI solution has been designed with embedded technology that will address possible future grid restrictions around time of use (TOU) and rolling blackouts, as they increase in frequency and relevance in North America over the coming years."

BESI President and CEO Lindsay Weatherdon added, "As previously communicated, BESI is committed to bringing cost-effective, mission-critical energy storage solutions to the mass markets as infrastructure limitations and rising utility costs continue to dominate the news."

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com or www.braillebattery.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. Investor Contacts

Kimberly Darlington

Communications, Braille Energy Systems Inc

kimberly@refinedsubstance.com

Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean

CFO

(613) 581-4040

jmazvihwa@mincomcapital.com

SOURCE: Braille Energy Systems Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/700302/Braille-Energy-Systems-Inc-Enters-Into-Product-Certification-Phase-of-Energy-Storage-System-ESS