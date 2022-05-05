Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2022) - Dominique Monardo, CEO of Credo Resources Inc. ("Credo") announced today that its previously announced definitive agreement with Beatrice Society Holdings Inc. ("Beatrice") to complete a business combination transaction that would have resulted in the reverse take-over of Credo by Beatrice has been mutually terminated by the parties. Beatrice found itself unable to raise the required capital due to the current business climate.

The Company is continuing to evaluate and review alternative business combination opportunities.

