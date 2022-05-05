Bellinger Asset Management ("Bellinger") today announced the appointment of Greg Hampton as CEO of its recently established Bellinger Credit business. In this role, Greg will lead Bellinger's credit strategy, which will initially focus on further secondary market debt and lending investments in the aviation sector while also exploring credit opportunities in other real asset classes over time.

Greg joins Bellinger with more than 25 years of asset finance experience gained within leading global banks. Greg was most recently the executive in charge of National Australia Bank's Global Asset Finance business and, prior to that, held senior roles in Asset Finance at Royal Bank of Scotland (Sydney), Bank of America Merrill Lynch (London) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (Sydney London).

"We are excited to welcome Greg as the CEO of Bellinger Credit as we look to grow our existing managed loan portfolio and scale our credit business," said René Mansveld, Managing Partner of Bellinger. "Greg is a veteran finance professional with outstanding credentials. He has significant commercial and investment banking experience specializing in real asset finance across global Transportation and Logistics markets. At NAB, from a near-zero base, Greg grew the Asset Finance business to be a global provider of credit solutions to the aviation, shipping, rail and logistics sectors with an international customer base and loan portfolio of over US$12bn. Bellinger will greatly benefit from Greg's expertise and we look forward to having him on board."

Greg Hampton said, "This is a great time to join the Bellinger team as we look to grow the Bellinger Credit platform. Bellinger has an outstanding track record of successfully originating and managing loan assets and we will leverage the firm's strong foundations and extensive asset expertise to bring scale and diversification to the platform. We look forward to building the team and establishing the business as a mainstay provider of private capital to customers in the global aviation, shipping and broader transportation credit markets."

About Bellinger

Established in 2008, Bellinger is an investment management firm that invests in alternative assets with a focus on the commercial aviation sector. Since inception, Bellinger has originated and managed more than US$4bn of investments in aviation. The Bellinger Aviation business operates as a full-service aircraft investment, leasing and management platform and has an experienced team of aviation professionals that cover all key investment and management disciplines. Bellinger Aviation focuses on investments in mid-life aircraft and presently manages a portfolio of 41 aircraft valued at more than $1.2 bn. The Bellinger Credit business separately manages a loan portfolio comprising 120 loans with a face value of more than US$1bn which are secured by 140 aircraft valued at more than US$1.3bn.

