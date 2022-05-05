Anzeige
Atomera, Inc: Atomera to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced that its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 7th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on May 10, 2022, with one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.
  • 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on June 1, 2022, with one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
  • Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 7, 2022, with a presentation at 10:20 am ET and one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available on Atomera's investor relations website at ir.atomera.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 90 days.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700344/Atomera-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Financial-Conferences

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
