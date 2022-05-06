SSH Communications Security Corporation: PRESS RELEASE: Keto Software and SSH establish a two-way technology partnership



Keto Software and SSH establish a two-way technology partnership

SSH and Keto Software announce a two-way technology partnership for better defensive cybersecurity for protecting our customers' innovation portfolio.

Keto Zero Trust Edition improves Innovation Portfolio management with defensive cybersecurity based on PrivX technologies.

"Keto Zero Trust edition is needed by our customers due to increased digitalization of product design, development, support and services of all kinds of physical and digital products.

Security has been paramount to us as ISO 27001 certification has been a compulsory requirement by most of our larger customers. Adding Zero Trust functionality we can protect our customers critical innovation, research, and development data at rest, in transit and in use.

"We are already offering the best in user-experience, and now the most cybersecure Innovation Platform available in the market", clarifies Veijo Hytti, CEO of Keto Software, about the logic behind the new platform edition.

Innovation, research, and development are the basis for long term sustainable business success for major companies in Finance, Technology and Manufacturing. Through process and product digitalization both in internal IT solutions and digitalized products and services. Keto Software provides a platform to collect the ideas, research data, related decisions into a transparent and measurable process.

Keto Zero Trust Edition improves the defensive cybersecurity posture of the Innovation Portfolio Management with true passwordless system access, automated and optimized access control (Just-In-Time and Just-Enough-Access) and role-based access management for people operating, maintaining and developing the systems.

Keto Zero Trust Edition

Keeps track of the events in the system, providing a full audit and access trail of your IP portfolio both in various clouds and data centers.

Mitigates most of the cybersecurity risks caused by increased amount of remote work and 3rdparty users also across country borders.

"This two-way technology agreement with Keto Software revitalises our OEM business which offers software companies good solution for defensive cybersecurity for valuable applications and their data. This co-operation expands our market reach through embedded Zero Trust solutions and Keto Zero Trust Edition will also improve our internal processes," says Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.

PrivX technology enables defensive cybersecurity for Keto Zero Trust Edition. For more information, please contact:

SSH Communications Security Oyj

Teemu Tunkelo

+358 40 549 9605

Keto Software Oy

Veijo Hytti

+358 50 587 1666







About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company's shares.



About Keto Software

Keto Software Oy is a Finnish no-code software platform provider for innovation and development. Our customers such as Kone, OP, Metso:Outotec, Valmet, DVV, Danfoss, Fortum and Alpiq manage their idea, innovation, resource, project and risk data in one place in the Cloud. With Keto, you can digitalise and automate your development processes with an intelligent and user-friendly tool. Gain efficiency, transparency, speed up your time-to-market and increase your ROI - get Return On Innovation! ISO 27001 Certified. https://ketosoftware.com/