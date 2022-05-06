Odyssey Semiconductor, Inc.: Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies To Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11, 2022

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2022 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ODII), a semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage, vertical power switching components based on proprietary Gallium Nitride ("GaN") processing technology, today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 after the market close.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call and webcast, consisting of prepared remarks by CEO Mark Davidson, founder Rick Brown as well as the Chairman of the Board John Edmunds, and a question-and-answer session at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT) on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. Analysts and investors may pose questions to Odyssey during the live webcast on May 11, 2022.

Interested persons may access the live conference call by dialing 844-887-9407 (U.S./Canada callers) or 412-317-5470 (international callers). It is recommended that participants call or login 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. An audio replay will be available one hour after the live call until Midnight on May 25, 2022, by dialing 877-344-7529 using passcode 5636279.

The live webcast and interactive Q&A will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab at https://www.odysseysemi.com/investors/ir-calendar. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (www.odysseysemi.com), has developed a proprietary technology that is designed to allow for GaN to replace SiC as the leading high-voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company owns and operates a 10,000 sq. ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.

