Energy & Water Development Corp: Energy and Water Development Corp. Signs Cooperative Agreement with Volvo and Opens its First Charging Station for Electric Trucks in Germany

Plans for Up to 1,700 Charging Stations by the End of 2024

100% Solar Powered Based on the Company's Atmosphere Water Generator Technology

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB:EAWD) (the "Company"), an engineering company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy, is pleased to announce its signing of a cooperative agreement with Volvo and the opening of its first charging station for electric trucks in Germany, north of Hamburg.

The great eTruck Team of Volvo Europe mapped out the initial locations in Germany, Energy and Water Development Corp. expects to open 40 additional eTruck charging stations along the German Autobahn over the next several months and has a greater plan to rollout up to 1,700 more locations through 2024. These locations will be placed strategically to ensure the electric fleet of new Volvo Trucks is supplied with solar power to operate efficiently with its preferred access.

The charging station for electric trucks is 100% solar powered is based on the Company's proprietary and patented Atmosphere Water Generator (AWG).

Ralph Hofmeier, Chief Executive Officer of Energy and Water Development Corp., stated, "This is a game-changer in EV charging for trucks with the use of our AWG technology and demonstrated the broader use of our ability to generate energy. Of significance, our EV charging stations can be built and operational in just 30 days, compared to others in 3-30 months. The initial 40 charging locations will guarantee free charging for the Volvo electric fleet, but the fast-growing demand for eTrucks will provide a large revenue source opportunity for us in 2023 and beyond."

This Type I use of AWG demonstrates a dual function AWG, as it provides water and energy at the same time to run the water production and provide energy for outside operations or grid. The Type I used as eTruck charger doesn't have the water production capacity but expanded energy storage power which is used to charge 24/7 eTrucks with solar power.

Energy and Water Development partnered with COMPLEO Charging technology from Germany to enable the charging stations to operate without interruption on high standard and using all kind of payment options for successful charging of public clients using the charging stalls.

Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB:EAWD) is an engineering solutions company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions of water and energy. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).

For additional information, please visit: https://energy-water.com

