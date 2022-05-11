The "The Future of Energy-Boosting Drinks in Western Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Soft Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces.

Energy-boosting drinks have grown in popularity in Europe, as consumers seek functional drinks that can help improve performance, focus and energy levels at work (at home or in the traditional office/workplace) or at the gym. This was accelerated by the global pandemic, as consumers sought to fight "lockdown fatigue" and to boost the immune system by getting drinks that contain caffeine or added vitamins. This demand is expected to expand to alternative formats beyond the energy drinks space.

It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on value and volume for both off trade and on trade.

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. State Of Energy-Boosting Drinks In Western Europe

3. Deep Dive Into Innovations Across the Wider Energy-Boosting Non-Alcoholic Drinks Space

4. Future Outlook For Energy-Boosting Drinks In The Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cj6kow

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220511005938/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900