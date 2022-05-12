First U.S. Stream and First in Biochar Carbon Removals Technology

Carbon Streaming Corporation (NEO: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) ("Carbon Streaming" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a carbon credit streaming agreement (the "Stream Agreement") with a subsidiary of Restoration Bioproducts LLC ("Restoration Bioproducts") to support construction of a biochar production facility in Virginia (the "Project

Biochar, short for biological charcoal, is produced by heating organic feedstocks in a limited oxygen atmosphere, resulting in a very stable form of carbon that prevents the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere for centuries, making it valuable for sequestration purposes. CO2 Removal Certificates ("CORCs") are expected to be verified under independent standard Puro.earth, the leading standard for Biochar projects.

Investment Highlights:

This is the Company's first carbon stream on a biochar carbon removals project, providing diversification across a new project type.

This is the Company's first carbon stream located in the United States, furthering geographic diversification.

Carbon Streaming will receive and sell 100% of the CORCs generated by the Project, with ongoing payments to Restoration Bioproducts for each CORC sold under the Stream Agreement.

The Project is expected to remove over 161,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions (" tCO2e ") over the 25-year project life and generate an equivalent number of CORCs.

") over the 25-year project life and generate an equivalent number of CORCs. CORCs from other Puro.earth projects are currently selling above US$125/CORC as of April 2022.

With the signing of the Stream Agreement, Carbon Streaming is making an initial upfront cash investment of US$0.6 million, with additional milestone payments of US$0.75 million to be paid over the term of the Stream Agreement.

Impact Highlights:

The Project is expected to reduce biomass waste and prevent the associated release of carbon dioxide and methane emissions into the atmosphere equivalent to an estimated 6,500 tCO2e per year.

It is anticipated that the majority of biochar generated by the Project will be used in agricultural applications to deliver soil enhancement through increased water and nutrient retention and ammonia reduction.

The production process generates clean energy that reduces reliance on traditional lower efficiency sources and offers cost savings that contribute to increased community employment.

The Project is expected to be a significant employer in the local community.

"It's with great excitement that we announce our first carbon stream in a carbon removals project in America," said Justin Cochrane, Carbon Streaming Founder and CEO. "Biochar projects can sequester and store carbon for centuries and will play a vital role in the efforts to offset global emissions. We are delighted to be partnering with Restoration Bioproducts to scale this carbon removals innovation and provide significant community and environmental benefits."

Jeff Waldon, Restoration Bioproducts Managing Partner, commented, "We are very pleased and excited to enter this new relationship with Carbon Streaming. We believe biochar and renewable energy are important strategies for addressing climate change, and carbon finance through Carbon Streaming will help enable company expansion into Virginia. Our model fits well with rural community development both in the US and internationally, and the international reach that Carbon Streaming provides will enable us to grow well beyond Virginia in the future."

Closing of the Stream Agreement is subject to customary conditions with closing anticipated to occur within a week.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming is a unique ESG principled company offering investors exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by both governments and corporations to achieve their carbon neutral and net-zero climate goals. Our business model is focused on acquiring, managing and growing a high-quality and diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly or indirectly, with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

The Company invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects by bringing capital to projects that might not otherwise be developed. Many of these projects will have significant social and economic co-benefits in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential.

About Restoration Bioproducts

Restoration Bioproducts LLC is a sustainability company that develops pyrolysis-based projects to refine biomass into higher value products. Those products include biochar, bio-oil, wood vinegar, heat and/or power. Carbon finance is a part of the equation. Each project is a stand-alone entity with its own unique feedstock and product mix. The scale of the projects fits well within small rural communities where jobs and economic development are needed. The products help address climate change, reduce the use of toxic substances in the environment, increase farm profitability, and improve water quality.

Restoration Bioproducts LLC is a partnership between FDC Enterprises, a biomass production and logistics firm based in Ohio, USA, and Langseth Engineering PLLC, an engineering firm focused on biomass energy applications. More information about Restoration Bioproducts can be found here.

Advisories

The references to third party websites and sources contained in this news release (including information with regards to Restoration Bioproducts) are provided for informational purposes and are not to be considered statements of the Company.

