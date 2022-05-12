Orca Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing purified, high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, genetic blood disorders and autoimmune diseases, today announced that new clinical data on its lead investigational high-precision cell therapy, Orca-T, will be shared in an oral presentation at the hybrid European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress from June 9-17, 2022, in Vienna, Austria.

Oral Session: Clinical Studies in Transplantation

Title: Orca-T, an Engineered Allograft, Results in High GVHD-Free and Relapse-Free Survival Following Myeloablative Conditioning for Hematological Malignancies

Abstract Number: S237

Date and Time: Sunday, June 12, at 11:30-12:45 CEST 5:30AM-6:45AM EDT

Location: Hall Stolz 1-2

The presentation will highlight results from the single-center Phase 2 and multi-center Phase 1b trials of Orca-T in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Data included in the abstract will be updated at the time of presentation.

The oral session will take place in Vienna and will be livestreamed on the EHA Congress platform.

About Orca-T

Orca-T is an investigational, high-precision allogeneic cell therapy derived from the stem and immune cells from either related or unrelated HLA-matched donors. Orca-T is intended to safely replace a patient's compromised blood and immune system with that from a healthy donor. Orca-T is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple hematologic malignancies and has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Orca Bio

Orca Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing purified, high-precision cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases and genetic blood disorders. Our investigational therapies are intended to deliver better survival rates with dramatically less risk of graft versus host disease and other debilitating transplant-related toxicities. At Orca Bio, we hope to not only replace patients' blood and immune systems with healthy ones, but also restore their quality of life. For more information, visit www.orcabio.com and follow Orca Bio on Twitter: @OrcaBio.

