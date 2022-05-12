Arthur D. Little (ADL) has published its annual flagship energy report for 2022. In recognition of the turbulent conditions that the industry is currently experiencing, plus the ongoing drive towards net zero, the report is titled Disruption Is Now.

As well as highlighting the key trends that are shaping the energy market, the report contains insightful commentary throughout from ADL's energy, resources and cleantech experts, based on both their own research and engagement with clients over the past 12 months.

The report identifies three key trends that are accelerating the energy transition from hydrocarbon-based fuels to greener alternatives:

Decarbonization is the overarching trend having a fundamental impact on the strategic thinking and future investment decisions of companies in all sectors.

Digitalization of operations is another major trend across sectors, meeting the needs of marketplaces increasingly driven by transparency, seamlessness, and speed of delivery.

Decentralization is also particularly relevant to the energy and utilities sectors, with the delivery of services becoming ever more based on localized solutions wind farms, solar panels etc rather than a national/regional infrastructure.

In addition, the report identifies that convergence is now one of the biggest drivers of marketplace change. As the boundaries between different sectors dissolve, new technologies allow disruptive "incomers" to jump more easily between them, creating new revenue streams and threatening established players.

The report reviews in detail the investments being made by traditional companies across different sectors, including both upstream and downstream oil and gas, power generation, networks and infrastructure, customer services and solutions, waste, water, and metals and mining.

Michael Kruse, Global Leader of ADL's Energy Utilities practice, comments: "It's clear that most companies in the energy and resources sector will need to go through a period of unprecedented change if they are to be fit-for-purpose in an increasingly decarbonized, decentralized, and digitalized world. They need to start thinking differently and in ways that are often at odds with their traditional working methods in particular, they need to make an overarching commitment to circularity in their operations."

To download the report, visit: https://tinyurl.com/2p9cz7jh

About Arthur D. Little

Arthur D. Little has been at the forefront of innovation since 1886. We are an acknowledged thought leader in linking strategy, innovation and transformation in technology-intensive and converging industries. We navigate our clients through changing business ecosystems to uncover new growth opportunities. We enable our clients to build innovation capabilities and transform their organizations.

Our consultants have strong practical industry experience combined with excellent knowledge of key trends and dynamics. ADL is present in the most important business centers around the world. We are proud to serve most of the Fortune 1000 companies, in addition to other leading firms and public sector organizations.

For further information, please visit www.adlittle.com or www.adl.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005717/en/

Contacts:

Cate Bonthuys

Catalyst Comms

+44 7746 546773

cate@catalystcomms.co.uk