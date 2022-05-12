Soho House Copenhagen will see the Membership Collective Group's expansion into Scandinavia and the 22 nd Soho House in Europe

Opening from July 2022, Soho House Copenhagen will be located on the Havnegade waterfront with spaces for members to eat, drink and relax, as well as areas to host events

Soho House Copenhagen will also include a Soho Active later in the year

Membership Collective Group Inc. (''MCG''), (NYSE: MCG) expands its growing portfolio of membership clubs, announcing its first Soho House in Scandinavia. Soho House Copenhagen is opening from July 2022.

Soho House Copenhagen will follow other recent openings including Brighton Beach House in the UK and Soho House Nashville and Holloway House in Los Angeles in North America.

Situated in the former Customs House and ferry terminal, Soho House Copenhagen is a home for the Danish creative community to come together and eat, drink, connect and hangout.

Located in central Copenhagen in Havnegade on the waterfront, the oval-shaped House is set across two floors and includes a members Club space, an outdoor terrace looking out to the water and Club Cecconi's restaurant serving Northern Italian dishes. The 'Customs Room' a relaxed, laptop friendly space during the day, that can host events and entertainment in the evenings is situated upstairs with views out across the water.

Soho House also plans to open Soho Active a gym and studio space on the second floor later in the year.

Nick Jones, Founder and CEO said: 'Copenhagen is an exciting city to open our first House in Scandinavia and I can't wait to welcome interesting, talented and kind people from its vibrant creative scene to our global membership.'

Designed by Soho House Design, Soho House's in-house team, the House colour palette has been inspired by local artist paintings such as Lili Elbe, combined with the colourful Nyhavn style of architecture and a modern Danish design inspired by the likes of Arne Jacobsen. The ambience will be playful and contemporary and furnished with Danish vintage pieces, specially commissioned pieces from local Danish artists, and fabrics and materials from local suppliers.

Soho House Copenhagen will be accessible to members and their guests only. Local House membership gives access to Soho House Copenhagen and Every House membership allows you to visit Soho Houses across the world. Members also have access to the SH.APP (Soho House app) to connect with other members wherever they are in the world. Explore our Soho House memberships: www.sohohouse.com/membership

Soho House Copenhagen, Havnegade 44, 1058 København, Denmark

For more information about Soho House: www.sohohouse.com

About Soho House:

About Membership Collective Group:

The Membership Collective Group (MCG) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with MCG through our global collection of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, The Ned in London, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home our interiors and lifestyle retail brand and our digital channels. The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of MCG's wider portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.membershipcollectivegroup.com.

