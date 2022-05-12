Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
12.05.2022
112 Leser
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Results of 2022 AGM and Dividend Timetable

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE:APF, TSX:APY) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 May 2022 ("AGM") all resolutions were duly passed by a show of hands. Resolutions 15 to 19 were passed as special resolutions.

At today's AGM, the Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer gave a short presentation followed by a Q&A session with the Board for shareholders - a copy of this presentation will be available on the Company's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, a copy of Resolutions 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and the full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, both available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Full details of the proxy voting can also be found on the Company's website.

Dividend Timetable

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022

Ex-dividend date

19-May-22

16-Jun-22

05-Oct-22

12-Jan-23

Record date

20-May-22

17-Jun-22

06-Oct-22

13-Jan-23

Payment date

31-May-22

31-Aug-22

26-Oct-22

15-Feb-23

Amount (pence)

1.75p

1.75p

1.75p

1.75p

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead

Notes to Editors

About the Group

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Group's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Group to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701170/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Results-of-2022-AGM-and-Dividend-Timetable

