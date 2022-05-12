Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Results of 2022 AGM and Dividend Timetable

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE:APF, TSX:APY) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 May 2022 ("AGM") all resolutions were duly passed by a show of hands. Resolutions 15 to 19 were passed as special resolutions.

At today's AGM, the Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer gave a short presentation followed by a Q&A session with the Board for shareholders - a copy of this presentation will be available on the Company's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, a copy of Resolutions 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and the full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, both available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Dividend Timetable

Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Ex-dividend date 19-May-22 16-Jun-22 05-Oct-22 12-Jan-23 Record date 20-May-22 17-Jun-22 06-Oct-22 13-Jan-23 Payment date 31-May-22 31-Aug-22 26-Oct-22 15-Feb-23 Amount (pence) 1.75p 1.75p 1.75p 1.75p

Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco) +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / Charlotte Hollinshead

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Group's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Group to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

