ACCESSWIRE
13.05.2022 | 14:32
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VaporBrands International, Inc.: "VAPR" E-Cite Motors Profiled as AMAZING EV Auto Investment in EV Auto Insider - Above GOOD Tesla, and Those Making its' TERRIBLE Investment List

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) has been highlighted in an article in EV Auto Insider www.evautoinsider.com titled "EV Auto Investments, the Good, Terrible, and Amazing" where it made the Amazing list.

The article can be viewed in its entirety at https://evautoinsider.com/ev-auto-investments-the-good-terrible-and-amazing/ .

In the article EV Auto Insider breaks down the pros and cons of investing in Tesla and warns potential investors of what it calls amateur or uninformed investment traps.

Note* E-Cites vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

Note* The information and opinions contained in the EV Auto Insider Article are purely the views and opinions of EVAI and/or its contributors. E-Cite motors did not compensate EVAI in any manner for the distribution of this article.

About EV Auto Insider:

EV Auto Insider www.evautoinsider.com "EVIA" is a premiere source for all news relating to the electric automobile industry including vehicle manufacturing, technologies, and regulations. EVAI consolidates the latest information and editorials from around the globe and provides it to its readers via a single comprehensive portal.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors.

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

Other Recent News:

E-Cite Motors (OTC PINK:VAPR) Completes Chassis Design and Assembly - Begins Prototype Construction

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VAPR/news/E-Cite-Motors-VAPR-Completes-Chassis-Design-and-Assembly---Begins-Prototype-Construction?id=355670

VAPR E-Cite Motors Interview With COO Gene Langmesser Answering Shareholders Questions Available Now on Company's Website

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VAPR/news/VAPR-E-Cite-Motors-Interview-With-COO-Gene-Langmesser-Answering-Shareholders-Questions-Available-Now-on-Companys-Website?id=351740

CONTACT:
VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors
ceo@vaporbrands.com
www.ecitemotors.com

SOURCE: VaporBrands International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701238/VAPR-E-Cite-Motors-Profiled-as-AMAZING-EV-Auto-Investment-in-EV-Auto-Insider--Above-GOOD-Tesla-and-Those-Making-its-TERRIBLE-Investment-List

