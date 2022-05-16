DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 16-May-2022

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting RM Plc rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Sanford DeLand Asset Management Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) Leeds, UK 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Nortrust Nominees City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 13 May 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 16 May 2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights Total through financial of Total number of % of voting rights attached instruments both voting rights of to shares (total of 8. A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B in % issuervii 2) (8.A + 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on 15.68% 15.68% 83,875,016 which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 16.51% 16.51% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BJT0FF39 13,149,966 15.68% SUBTOTAL 8. A 13,149,966 15.68% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Number of voting rights that may be financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash financial datex Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument Period xi settlementxii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it equals or Namexv or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold threshold CFP SDL UK BUFFETTOLOGY 15.68% 15.68% FUND 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion Sanford DeLand Asset Management Limited, Leeds, UK Date of completion 16 May 2022

