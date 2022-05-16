Lincoln, Nebraska--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2022) - Founder of Lenhoff Financial , Brandon Lenhoff has continued to upgrade his service offerings to help protect clients from market losses by ensuring they get good returns and reduce tax liability in retirement by incorporating insurance to the safe bucket strategy.

Brandon Lenhoff has built a reputation as the go-to insurance guy for clients across the United States and has transitioned into a virtual agency to better serve his clients. Lenhoff Financial leverages a wealth of knowledge and experience to deliver custom solutions to meet the specific needs of each customer. The global insurance market has evolved over the years, as more service providers and other categories of stakeholders emerge with products to offer optimal protection to consumers.

Brandon was inspired to take the route following the 2008 market crash, which exposed the vulnerability of the system, with people without a good SBS seeing their retirement date pushed out while others in retirement had to decrease their expenses or return to work. Consequently, he decided to help protect individuals and families from such a shock by using the safe bucket strategy as well as index universal life policy tax-free, ultimately ensuring the protection of the retirement dreams of clients.





The financial service specialist breaks away from the norm of not including insurance components in money management, as he looks to deliver tax-free retirement to clients to guarantee retirement income. Brandon works with each client to identify their specific goals and identify the best suitable strategies and products. Partnering with other wealth management teams, Lenhoff Financial adopts a holistic approach, focusing on fixed index annuities, cash value life insurance policies, and whole life policies.

Ranked among the top 10 professionals in the country, Brandon has continued to extend his reach by creating a YouTube channel to educate people through online content. The comprehensiveness of the service delivery by Brandon and his team and the quality have endeared him to clients nationwide. "Brandon has written multiple insurance policies for my wife and I, and for our business needs with policies for a buy/sell agreement. I appreciate his many years of experience and ability to work with multiple different companies to provide us with the best insurance fit possible. It was a great process completing the applications electronically. I highly recommend." - Andrew Carlson.

