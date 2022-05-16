Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Reports on Restaurants Canada Show and Signs Letter of Intent

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, today reported on the results of its exhibition at the Restaurant Canada Show ("RC Show").

"We were thrilled to showcase the power and efficiency of our Digital Dine-in solution and comprehensiveness of our custom branded app offering to restaurant owners and chains from across Canada at the RC Show" said Perk CEO, Jonathan Hoyles. "The high level of interest we received from chains, both large and small, confirms the demand in the marketplace for both QR code-based ordering and custom branded apps. As we emerge from the pandemic and consumers begin to dine out more often, we expect more and more restaurants to invest in technology to increase their efficiency and directly connect and engage with their customers. Over the coming weeks, we expect our team to be busy with a full slate of demonstrations and meetings as we follow up on prospective sales generated from our exhibition at the RC Show."

Perk also announced that on May 5, 2022, it entered into a letter of intent to trial its Digital Dine-in solution with a restaurant group owning several prominent brands with a combined 122 restaurant locations across Canada. Pending the results of the trial, Perk will provide more information in a future press release.

"Signing this letter of intent signifies the demand from enterprise and chain locations for our Digital Dine-in ordering and payment solution. Our digital product will help solve the crippling labour shortage and the skyrocketing inflation, on top of the standard challenges the restaurant industry is currently facing," says Perk Interim VP of Sales, Justin Strange, "We've invested considerable time and effort into our web-based Digital Dine-in product over the last several weeks to polish the look and flow. We are now better positioned to exceed the expectations of our prospective customers and franchisees as we embark on our results-driven sales campaign, 'Restaurant Rescue'. It is our intention to rapidly pursue restaurants and restaurant chains, large and small, to take advantage of the incredible speed and cost savings provided by our product."

Perk Labs also announced today the signing and launch of its Digital Dine-in solution at the House of Dosas, one of Vancouver's most popular South Indian restaurants. House of Dosas was previously a client of the Sunday App, a competitor that also provides QR code ordering and payment services for restaurants.

About the RC Show

Canada's leading foodservice and hospitality event showcasing cutting-edge products, pioneering people and transformative ideas. Attendees can shop, taste, learn, connect and grow their business with multiple days of business-building action, including featured areas, competitions, workshops and RC Hospitality Week events tailored to educate, motivate and lead the industry. RC Show includes the latest trends, a dynamic selection of innovative products, and influential speakers assembled from around the globe, designed to help operators grow their businesses. An annual event not to be missed. Learn more at www.rcshow.com

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada's diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada's foodservice sector was a $95 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada's number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry has since lost hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions in sales due to the impacts of COVID-19. www.restaurantscanada.org

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE: PERK) (OTCQB: PKLBF) (FKT: PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to empower business owners with the digital tools to provide their customers with experiences that are more engaging, convenient and rewarding. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com.

For more information on a Perk Franchise, visit www.perkfranchise.com.

For more information contact:

Jonathan Hoyles

CEO

Perk Labs Inc.

(833) 338-0299

investors@perklabs.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, the demand for both QR code-based ordering and custom branded apps, that we expect our team to be busy with a full slate of demonstrations and meetings as we follow up on prospective sales generated from our exhibition at the RC Show, and the trial of its Digital Dine-in solution with a restaurant group owning several prominent brands with a combined 122 restaurant locations across Canada. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

SOURCE: Perk Labs Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701582/Perk-Labs-Reports-on-Restaurants-Canada-Show-and-Signs-Letter-of-Intent