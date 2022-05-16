Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2022) - Kraken Energy Corp. (CSE: UUSA) (OTC: UUSAF) (formerly Ivor Exploration Inc.) (the "Company" or "Kraken") is pleased to announce that, effective at market open on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Company will commence trading on the OTCQB®. The Company has chosen to trade on this US marketplace to provide current and future US-based investors with greater access, ease of trading, home country disclosure, current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes on www.otcmarkets.com.

"Kraken is fortunate to have attracted strong investor interest in the United States," said David Forest, CEO of the Company. "Qualifying for OTCQB® gives American investors an easy way to access Kraken's shares and gain exposure to Nevada's largest past-producing uranium project."

The Company appointed OTC Advisory Services of Toronto, Ontario, to provide guidance with respect to its eligibility to meet the requirements of the OTCQB® and to advise the Company on its responsibilities for complying with its U.S. disclosure obligations under the Securities Act of 1934 and Rule 12g3-2 promulgated thereunder in connection with the OTCQB® listing and the OTCQB® standards for international companies.

The Company is currently applying for DTC eligibility status.

The Company will trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must meet the $0.01 bid test and should not be in bankruptcy.

About Kraken Energy Corp.

Kraken Energy is a new energy company advancing its 100%-owned Apex project, Nevada, recognized as Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine.

On Behalf of the Board of Kraken Energy Corp.

David Forest,

CEO & Director

Corporate Office: #717 - 1030 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 2Y3

For investor relations inquiries, contact:

Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.

T: 604.908.1695 / E: info@krakenergycorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124223